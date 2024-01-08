HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Emergency Management Agencies across central Indiana are getting ready for winter weather in the coming days.

Those officials say they are busy coordinating with other local agencies and departments to make sure everyone is ready for incoming winter weather.

As those crews continue to develop, officials want you to stay in the loop.

“Winter weather is always the hardest to predict,” said Rryan Tennessen, the deputy director of the Hamilton County EMA. “It can change rapidly. The more you follow and pay attention to what’s going on with the weather, the more informed you’ll be.”

While road crews are already getting ready to treat streets and plow any snow, Tennessen said drivers need to start thinking ahead as well.

“Leave yourself more time to travel if you have to go out and travel, that way you have more time to get to and from your destination,” he said.

Indiana State Police said drivers should expect longer travel times in the coming days. Sergeant John Perrine reminds drivers to use extra patience and extra caution.

“Really slowing down and increasing your following distance, you’re giving yourself more time to respond to potential hazards,” Perrine said. “So, if something pops up, you can respond if you’re going a little slower.”

Perrine said it is also important not to rely too heavily on your car’s technology as road conditions deteriorate.

“A lot of cars have really good technology when it comes to driving in the snow; all-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, things like that,” he described. “But those things don’t help you when it comes to stopping.”

Officials said it is also important to prepare for roadside emergencies.

“[Have] water, blankets, things, in case you were to get stranded and in case you were to slide off the road and have an issue,” said Jacob Spence, director of the Marion County EMA.

For those who do not need to leave home, make sure doors and windows are sealed. Officials also say to change furnace filters and make sure your furnace is in good working condition.

“Don’t try to heat your home off of alternative methods because unfortunately, that’s how we see carbon monoxide poisoning or we see house fires,” Spence said.

Spence also said to never use a generator inside the home if you lose power.

Emergency management officials also remind you to make sure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors have batteries and are working. They say that is crucial this time of year.

As those teams also prepare for additional winter weather this weekend, they are encouraging people to stay home and off the roads unless it is for work or other critical travel.