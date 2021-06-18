Emergency management crews brace for possible severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS– As Central Indiana braces for possible severe weather, emergency management crews are reminding Hoosiers of the importance of having a safety plan in place.

Emergency management crews say the most important thing is having a way to keep an eye on the changing weather; which could be on your smartphone – like the weather authority app, watching the tv, or by listening to a weather radio.

It’s especially important to have a way to be alerted in the middle of the night while you’re sleeping, which is when tonight’s storm is expected to hit the hardest.

Commander Tom Sellas with IMPD’s Emergency Management Bureau tells me it’s also a good idea to have a pair of shoes close by, water bottles and snacks readily available, and your phone fully charged.

While storms can be unpredictable, preparation is not.

“These are all predictions,” Commander Sellas said. “There’s a lot that we don’t know that could affect a storm in some places could get hit, some might not but you still need to take that caution. The biggest thing is to be aware, making sure you have A way to be alerted if the weather does become severe. And then have your plan in place or have an idea of your plan in place would be if severe weather does occur.”

Commander Sellas said these storms produce high winds and lighting so be aware of falling trees or power lines. He says never be afraid to call 911 if you see something dangerous.

Hamilton County Emergency Management Crews are offering free sandbags for any resident, which can be picked up 24/7 at the Hamilton County Household Hazardous Waste Center.