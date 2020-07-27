1 person in critical as emergency teams respond to Brownsburg structure collapse

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Fire is responding to a structural collapse call that came in at 3:43 p.m. Monday.

Officials confirmed one person is in critical condition and on their way to an area hospital.

Brownsburg Fire said two others are injured but ‘ok’, noting that possibly more people could be injured.

Fire teams can’t confirm whether it was a home under construction, but there’s a lot of construction in that area.

Avon, Plainfield and Pittsboro emergency teams also responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated.