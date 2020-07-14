Emmerich Manual High School reviews ‘Redskins’ mascot

INDIANAPOLIS – A local team’s mascot is now under review after Washington announced they’re dropping the Redskins name.

Emmerich Manual High School’s mascot is also the Redskins.

When the school got new leadership this month, they addressed intentions to review the mascot.

Emmerich Manual is now run by Christel House Schools, which is hosting a community discussion around the mascot Thursday.

“This should be a time of reconciliation and healing, and it’s not to be divisive. It’s to assert that we have a right to be respected as any other person on this planet,” Carolina Castoreno-Santana, executive director of the American Indian Center of Indiana, Inc., said.

The American Indian Center of Indiana was invited to be a part of this week’s conversation.