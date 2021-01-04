Employee at Indy Sam’s Club suffers graze wound after accidental discharge inside store

INDIANAPOLIS — An employee at an Indianapolis Sam’s Club is recovering from a graze wound after the accidental discharge of a gun inside the store, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to the Sam’s Club located at 5805 Rockville Road.

Officers arrived to find a female employee suffering from a graze wound. She was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Police say they are talking with witnesses and reviewing security footage, but everyone involved is cooperating at this point.