Employee, patient data compromised in Marion County Health Dept. cyber attack

Indianapolis — The Marion County Health Department confirmed to FOX59, employee and patient data was compromised in a cybersecurity attack that impacted the health department and Eskenazi Health.

On August 24, Eskenazi Health revealed some data had been obtained by hackers and released online. Thursday, Marion Co. Health Department officials confirmed it was also part of that breach. Employees and residents who used the county’s services are both impacted. Officials are telling those people to keep an eye on their credit.

Anyone directly impacted by the breach will be notified and offered both identity protection and credit protection services.

Eskenazi Health has notified the FBI regarding this cyber attack and are working with them in their investigation.