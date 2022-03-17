INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is encouraging the public to enjoy the last weekend of winter and the warm weather we’ve been having at these free and fun family-oriented events.

C ommunity Lifeguard Training course : March 18-20 at Thatcher Park. Anyone over the age of 16 can experience this free course and earn their lifeguard certification which includes Basic Life Support, CPR, and First Aid certifications.

Outdoor Skills: Fire Building . March 18, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Eagle Creek Earth Discovery Center. Learn how to start a fire like a pro with new tips and tricks. Participants even go home with their own fire starter kit.

Trail Run. March 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holliday Park. Run a five-mile or walk a three-mile course from Holliday Park to Marott Park. Proceeds from the run go back into programs for Holliday Park.

Comedy of Errors. March 18, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Garfield Park Arts Center. The Garfield Shakespeare Company presents a fun story of "mistaken identity after two sets of identical twins get separated not long after birth". Shows continue March 19, 25, and 26.

Gnome Away from Home. March 19-April 3 at Garfield Park Conservatory. See a whimsical display of garden gnomes and try to spot them all! The theme this year is "Game On", allowing visitors to enjoy the gnomes' take on classic board games.

To register for these events, you can visit Indy Parks’ registration site here.