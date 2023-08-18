INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the final weekend at the Indiana State Fair, and it’s been one of the biggest and busiest years yet!

Fairgoers say they love coming back to the fairgrounds year after year, and many have made the Indiana State Fair part of an annual tradition.

“I will always remember the first one,” said Morris Hull. “That is my favorite,” said Donna Hull.

Donna and Morris Hull have been coming to the Indiana State Fair every year for the last 63 years, and back in 1960 they had their very first date at the fair.

“I was with her and that was what was important to me,” Morris Hull said.

The Hulls like many other Hoosiers, say the state fair is something they look forward to all year long.

“This is something you can remember forever,” said Jocelyn Hadar. “It’s just a good time to be with your family and it’s good to spend time with them.”

And it was another very busy year. This year’s fair brought hundreds of thousands of people to the fairgrounds, some for the first time and others for their 60th time!

“One of the biggest takeaways from the fair this year is how many people come and how this event brings together so many people across our state,” said Claire Bishop, the Queen of the Indiana State Fair. “It’s really cool to see, and people get to learn about everything.”

Fairgoers say one of the best parts of coming to the fair year after year is the food.

“It’s just fun to try new foods that you didn’t get to try last year,” said Brielle Hadar.

“We like the food, said Jessie Hadar. “We like to try all the new different things they put out.”

“I think it’s the atmosphere and the experience just seeing everyone have fun and eating all sorts of food,” said Jocelyn Hadar.

And there’s still time to experience the fair and all of the fun with the last few days having a little something for everyone.

“The food is amazing, lots of good attractions, the dog show is going on this weekend, and the poultry show is going on this weekend… There is the hoops fest, DNR buildings, the FAA pavilion, and everything in between, so I invite everyone to come out. It’s going to be a wonderful weekend at the state fair,” Bishop said.

And for people like the Hulls, they say they’re going to continue the tradition of coming to the Indiana State Fair for years to come!

“As long as our health allows it, I guarantee you we will,” they said.

The fair is open this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m., and again on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. The last entry into the fair is at 8:00 p.m.

For more information on everything happening this weekend at the fair, click here.