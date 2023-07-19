INDIANAPOLIS — The 25th Indy Jazz Fest announced its list of performers for September’s festivities.

This year’s Jazz Fest theme, “Looking Back, Looking Forward,” celebrates modern masters and new jazz stars. The festival will take place from Sept. 18-30.

Headliners will include Grammy Award winners Boney James, Sheila E., Stanley Clarke, Kurt Elling, Pat Metheny, and many more at a variety of Indianapolis venues, and a grand finale in downtown Indianapolis at TCU Amphitheater at the White River State Park.

The Indy Jazz Fest Legacy Band will also perform.

Also featured during the festival leading into the grand finale concert will be Superblue at the Cabaret, Russell Malone at The Jazz Kitchen, and Naptown Sound will kick off the week of shows with a celebration on Sept. 23 at The Jazz Kitchen.

Here is the ticket information:

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public on July 21 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the finale event Saturday, Sept. 30, at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park will be available at Ticketmaster.

Tickets for all other Indy Jazz Fest events are available at www.indyjazzfest.net and host venue websites.