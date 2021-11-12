’80s fans to go ‘Head over Heels’ for Tears for Fears at Ruoff

Curt Smith, right, and Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — British duo Tears for Fears is making a stop at Ruoff Music Center for its latest world tour.

The group behind such hits as “Shout,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” and “Head over Heels” will stop in Noblesville on Friday, June 17 as part of its Tipping Point World Tour in 2022.

1990s alternative rock band Garbage will perform as a supporting act.

This is Tears for Fears’ first U.S. tour since 2017,

Fans can sign up to access presale tickets via the band’s website here . Registration closes Tuesday, November 16, at 9:45 a.m.

The fan presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 16 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, November 18 at 10 p.m. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com .

Tickets for the Indianapolis show will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 19 at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com .

Each ticket purchased for the Tears For Fears 2022 tour includes a digital download of the band’s new album, The Tipping Point. It is the band’s first album since their reunion album Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004.