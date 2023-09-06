Fool House is THE ULTIMATE 90’s DANCE PARTY

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s time to party like it’s the 1990s.

“Fool House – The Ultimate 90s Dance Party Live” will stop in Indianapolis and pay homage to the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip-hop, and pop punk.

The 21+ over event will occur Saturday, Sept. 23, at 8:30 p.m. at The Rathskeller, located at 301 E. Michigan St. in downtown Indianapolis.

Attendees can expect nonstop singalong music from *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, TLC, Nelly, Blink-182, and many more.

Tickets are $20 and can only be bought at the door.