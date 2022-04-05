NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Backstreet’s back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys will perform at Ruoff Music Center as part of the Coors Light concert series on July 10, 2022.

Noblesville is just one of the stops on the Grammy-nominated group’s “DNA World Tour,” which will include several U.S. and European cities. The tour kicks off with four shows on the Las Vegas Strip this month.

Tickets for the tour are currently available from livenation.com.

Here’s a look at the tour schedule:

DNA World Tour

4/8 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/9 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/16 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

6/4 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/5 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

6/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

6/9 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/11 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

6/13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/14 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/15 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

6/20 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

6/21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

6/22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

6/25 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/28 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/3 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/5 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

7/8 – Milwaukee, WI – SummerFest (American Family Insurance Amp)

7/10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

7/16 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

7/19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

7/21 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

7/28 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/29 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/2 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/4 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/6 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

8/7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/9 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

8/12 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/19 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

8/21 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

8/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

8/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

8/26 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

8/27 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

8/29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

9/1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

9/2 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

9/3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

9/6 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

9/8 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/9 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

9/11 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

9/13 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

9/14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

10/3 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

10/4 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

10/6 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

10/9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10/12 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/15 – Hannover, Germany – Zag Arena

10/18 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

10/20 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

10/22 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

10/25 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

10/27 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

10/29 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

10/30 – Leipzig, Germany – QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

10/31 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

11/2 – Budapest, Hungary – Sports Arena

11/4 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhallen

11/6 – London, UK – The 02