An upcoming auction will allow you to bring home an heirloom from America’s late honorary grandmother.

Betty White’s estate will hit the auction block later this year, confirms Julien’s Auctions.

It will feature items from both her personal and professional life including:

the wedding band from White’s marriage to Allen Ludden

a solid gold watch engraved with her mother’s initials

a mahogany piano from White’s California home

numerous The Golden Girls memorabilia including the original director’s chair from the set, a script from the series’ pilot episode and a script signed by White, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur, and Estelle Getty.

Photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

White’s wedding band, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

vintage Van Cleef & Arpels gold flower brooch, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

Early 20th century Wm. Knabe mahogany baby grand piano and bench filled with sheet music, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

Director’s chair from The Golden Girls set, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

Gown worn to 41st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

The Golden Girls signed script, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

Emmy nomination certification, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

Ticket to taping of The Betty White Show, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

Before the auction, the 1,500-item collection will be part of a traveling public exhibit making stops in Chile, Ireland, and the United States.

White died on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99. She would have turned 100 on January 17, 2022. She was best known for playing Rose on NBC’s The Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992, as well as her dedicated work as an animal advocate.

During her career spanning more than eight decades, White’s honors include 21 Primetime Emmy nominations with five wins and one Hall of Fame honor, a Grammy award, inductions into the Television Hall of Fame in 1988 and 1995, and a Guinness Book of World Record in 2013 for longest TV career for a female entertainer.

The auction will take place online and live in Beverly Hills from September 23 to 25. You can see a complete list of items featured in the upcoming auction here.