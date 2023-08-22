BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As the heat continues throughout the week in Central Indiana, officials with the city of Bloomington’s parks and recreation department said that Thursday evening’s outdoor concerts continue to be scheduled, with some additional considerations being considered because of the heat.

According to its website, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway will headline the Switchyard Park Thursday Night Summer Music Series at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Switchyard Park, located at 1601 S Rogers St. in Bloomington. The Henhouse Prowlers are scheduled to open the free show, sponsored by Visit Bloomington and the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department.

Kevin Shima is also expected to perform in an outdoor show in Bloomington on Thursday. According to the department’s website, Shima will perform at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Peoples Park, located at 501 E Kirkwood Ave. in Bloomington.

This comes as Monroe County is expected to be under an excessive heat warning from 8 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday evening. According to the National Weather Service, heat index values are expected to be as high as 112 on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the excessive heat warning read. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors… Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

Officials also said individuals outdoors should wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments should be conducted. Anyone overcome by heat should also be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Leslie Brinson, a community events manager with the city of Bloomington’s parks and recreation department, said that officials will be monitoring the temperatures and warnings closely. The department will be working with Visit Bloomington to “encourage participants to come prepared for these elements.”

“We do have program guidelines that help us determine any steps needed. We will be looking into additional considerations for the Thursday evening concert, such as having EMT’s onsite and adding some additional shade tents,” Brinson said. “Both concerts will be taking place in our parks, so people attending will be able to bring their own water/ coolers as well as prepare themselves for the elements. The Community Foundation Spay Pad at Switchyard Park will be running until 8 p.m. as well.”

According to her website, Tuttle is a critically acclaimed bluegrass artists who released an album with her band, Golden Highway, earlier this year. Tuttle, who has worked with artists like Billy Strings, Jerry Douglas, Greensky Bluegrass, Margo Price, Gillian Welch and Sierra Hull, has won multiple awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association and was nominated in 2023 for a “Best New Artist” Grammy award.

Other Central Indiana Concerts

Other Central Indiana counties, including ones around the Indianapolis area, are also expected to be under excessive heat warnings on Wednesday and Thursday. The following concerts are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday around the Indianapolis area:

Wednesday

Goo Goo Dolls – The Big Night Out Tour with O.A.R.

7 p.m. at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, located at 801 W. Washington St.

Tickets start at $25 and can be found here.

Allen Stone with Brother Elsey

7 p.m. at the Hi-Fi Annex, located behind the Hi-Fi at 1014 Prospect St.

Tickets for this show are sold out.

Thursday

The All-American Rejects – Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour with New Found Glory, The Starting Line and The Get Up Kids

7 p.m. at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, located at 801 W. Washington St.

Tickets start at $40 and can be found here.

FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to Live Nation, as well as the two venues, for comment surrounding the potential for extra precautions for these shows. This story will be updated if they choose to return the request for comment.