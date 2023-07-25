CARMEL, Ind. — The city of Carmel announced its return of the Brews to the Boulevard.

The event will take place on July 29 from 5-9 p.m. at Midtown Plaza and Monon Boulevard and is open to all ages. However, according to the release, guests who purchase tickets must be at least age 21.

Guests will have a chance to enjoy fun music and beer from across the Hoosier state, with participating breweries handing out unlimited beer samples for those who purchase tickets.

Brews on the Boulevard 2023

Below is a tentative list of participating Indiana breweries:

Ash & Elm Cider Co. – Indianapolis

Bier Brewery – Carmel

Big Lug Brewing – Indianapolis

Danny Boy Beer Works – Carmel

Deviate Brewing – Indianapolis

Field Brewing – Westfield

Guggman Haus Brewing Company – Indianapolis

Klooz Brewz – Lebanon

Sun King Brewery – Carmel

St. Joseph Brewery – Indianapolis

Upland Brewing Co. – Carmel

Live entertainment will include DJ Nicholas Rage, Cohen-Rutkowski, Six Figures, and Corey Cox.

VIP and general admission tasting tickets are available online. Tickets can be purchased before the event or on-site the day of the event with a credit card only.