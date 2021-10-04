‘Brick by brick’: Brickworld Lego-building convention back in Indy for 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday and Sunday, Lego-lovers of Indianapolis gathered at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the Brickworld convention to see many displays of Lego-builds and the talented builders and team behind them.

The convention tours around the Midwest to destinations such as Kansas City, Detroit, Milwaukee, and of course, Indianapolis. The family-friendly environment offers Lego activities for people of all ages.

Walk around and stare in awe of the larger-than-life Lego castles, meet the builder’s, choose from hundreds of different Lego sets to purchase, enter into friendly building competitions, and more.

We caught up with a few female builders, Brandy Francisco of New Castle and Jordyn Mintier of Indy, to find out how the convention is viewed from a builder’s/displayer’s perspective.

Brandy and Jordyn, along with many others at Brickworld told us that they are so happy the environment that is created there is extremely inclusive, accepting, and kind.

“I really like the fact that people are very open and accepting,” said Jordyn. “You could pretty much come in whatever and everyone would say ‘Cool, you’re here. Glad you could make it’.”

“I think I like all of the creativity. There’s just so much creativity and so many different themes,” said Brandy.

“You’ve got the castles, you’ve got the mechanics, you’ve got the dragons, just everything.”

Looking around the fairgrounds, many could see very familiar characters such as Spiderman, It the clown, Yoda, and even our own FOX and CBS logos were built by some talented builders.

Catch the latest news on Brickworld and more information on their 2022 tour on their website.