Candace Cameron Bure has been a staple of the Hallmark Channel for years.

You’ll find her future work on GAC (Great American Channels).

Bure spent more than a decade churning out Christmas movies and helming a popular murder-mystery franchise for Hallmark.

She announced her plans to move to GAC Media (formerly Great American Country) this week.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a statement. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

The move reunites her with Bill Abbott, who formerly worked for Hallmark’s parent company, Crown Media Family Networks. Abbott is now the president and CEO of GAC Media.

The star will develop, produce and star in movies and TV shows across GAC Family and GAC Living. She will also “take on a prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole,” the company said.

Her production company plans to develop and produce original, family-friendly content, while Bure will play a “key role” in the company’s annual holiday franchise, Great American Christmas, positioning her in direct competition with Hallmark Channel and its beloved Christmas movies.

According to Deadline, Bure won’t appear in any future Hallmark projects. There are no upcoming Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.

Bure first gained fame on Full House and returned years later for a sequel series, Fuller House. She competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2014 and also co-hosted The View for a time.