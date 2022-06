CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Christkindlmarkt announced Thursday new and expanded hours for the 2022 season. The market will be open November 19 through December 30 this year.

See full hours below:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – Closed

Wednesday – Closed

Thursday – 4-9 p.m.

Friday – 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday – 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Closed Christmas Day

Special Holiday hours:

OPEN: Wednesday, November 23: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

OPEN: Monday, December 19: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

OPEN: Wednesday, December 21: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

EXTENDED HOURS: Thursday, December 22: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

SPECIAL HOURS: Saturday, December 24: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

OPEN: Monday, December 26: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m..

OPEN: Tuesday, December 27: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

OPEN: Wednesday, December 28: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

EXTENDED HOURS: Thursday, December 29: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.