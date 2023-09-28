INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana resident showed off his singing talents on national television.

Ephraim Owens, 36, performed on NBC’s season 24, The Voice Blind Auditions Tuesday evening. The Carmel resident got all four coaches to turn their chairs while performing Labrinth’s “Beneath Your Beautiful” to punch his ticket to the second round.

You can watch his performance here.

Owens is one of eight siblings. His grandmother sang background vocals for Marvin Gaye and Al Green, and his dad was a minister of music. In addition, Owens grew up in Indianapolis and had a six-year run as an MMA fighter. He currently operates a concrete block machine that makes cast stones.

As the coaches made their pitches to get Owens on their team, his daughter, Evelyn Ann, joined him on stage to sing John Legend’s “Nervous” with her dad. In the end, Owens picked John Legend to coach him.

Owens was the second contestant from Indiana to audition in front of four famous judges.

Jackson Snelling, who resides in Scott County, joined Reba McEntire’s team Monday night after the country star and fellow coach Gwen Stefani turned their chairs around during his audition.

He performed Justin Moore’s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.” to pay tribute to his father, who passed away. Snelling mentioned he wanted to make his father proud and pay him homage with a song about missing someone.

As both singers punched their tickets to the second round, they will perform next during the Battle Rounds starting in October.