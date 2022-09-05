Disney+ fans will have plenty to watch this week!

The streaming service will celebrate Disney+ Day on Thursday, Sept. 8. Disney touts the day as an “annual” event, although it was first celebrated in 2021. Disney+ itself debuted in November 2019.

Subscribers will find some big premieres on the special day, including the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest big-screen entry in the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the movie, fans can stream Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Star Wars fans won’t be left out! On the heels of the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series, they’ll be able to check out Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, a special behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series and star Ewan McGregor’s return to the role.

Can’t let Frozen go? Disney+ will release two new singalong editions of Frozen and Frozen 2. The movies come complete with on-screen lyrics so you can belt out “Let It Go” and “Into the Unknown” without getting the words wrong (for once).

But that’s just the start. Disney+ Day will also see the release of a live-action Pinocchio movie starring Tom Hanks, a new Cars series featuring Lightning McQueen and Mater, a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and a new Simpsons short called Welcome to the Club.

Other premieres include:

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances: a look at 20 of the most memorable routines from the hit show.

Tierra Incognita: the original series produced in Latin America tells the story of a teenager who discovers a “dark and unfamiliar world.”

Growing Up: the docuseries follows the trials and tribulations of adolescence through ten coming-of-age stories.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: National Geographic explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on “epic and nail-biting journeys” around the world.

Remembering: This short film starring Brie Larson explores ideas, where they come from and what happens when we forget.

The celebration will extend beyond the living room. Disney is also offering $5 screenings of some fan-favorite movies at select AMC Theatres from Sept. 8 through Sept. 19. Movies include Cars, Encanto, Newsies, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Thor: Ragnorak.

Disney+ subscribers will be able to enjoy some additional perks on Sept. 8 at Disney theme parks, including meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, early park entry and more.

Disney+ Day leads into Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday, Sept. 9. The event, which runs through Sunday, Sept. 11, will give fans a sneak peek at several of Disney’s upcoming projects.