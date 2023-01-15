INDIANAPOLIS — There are several fun, educational, and dynamic events being held around central Indiana to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Here’s a list of things to do for free admission on MLK Day:

Anderson University MLK Day Celebration

Anderson University is going to host their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on campus. The citywide celebration will include a Peace and Justice march and much more.

Ball State University Unity Week

This weeklong event at Ball State kicks off with a no cost MLK celebration breakfast and an MLK march. It continues the week with monologues, service projects and much more.

Conner Prairie

With free admission, Conner Prairie will feature MLK day with family-friendly activities will include a march through the grounds, a blood-drive, and much more .

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indianas and Western Art

Dreams, community art, and the final day of Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure are all on the slate for MLK day at the Eiteljorg Museum with free admission. Gleaner food bank donations are accepted.

Franklin College

Franklin College will host a commemorative march, chapel service and convocation lecture as day of celebration for MLK.

Indiana Historical Society

Visitors to the Indiana Historical Society have free admission to listen to storytelling and learn more about gospel and protest music. There will also be a concert from Keisha Ballinger and the University United Methodist Church Praise Team.

Indiana State Museum There will be free admission at The Indiana State Museum where they will be making a community quilt, highlighting Dr. Kings legendary speeches, and much more. The Meraki Dance Troupe will perform at noon. Donations to Gleaners are accepted.

Indiana University

Indiana University will host their annual Social Justice Conference which will feature several conversations led by social justice experts, workshops, as well as a keynote presentation.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will offer free admission. Tickets may be reserved online using the promo code MLK23. The museum is encouraging guest to explore the exhibition, “Sleek: The Art of the Helmet.” This exhbit was curated by local artist Amiah Mims and displays the work of several local artists who designed and created driver racing helmets.

Indianapolis Zoo

The Indianapolis Zoo will have free admission from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be a dolphin show at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. as well as five dollar meal deal that includes a hot dog, chips, and soda. Monetary and food donations will be accepted for Gleaner’s Food Bank and will benefit The Exchange at the Indianapolis Urban League.

IMAX Theatre

Free admission to four showings of Into America’s Wild 2D at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m, 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. To get your free ticket, visit the Indiana State Museum and they are distributing passes on a first come first serve basis. They are asking for donations to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Madam Walker Legacy Center 41st MLK Day of Celebration

Activist, Tamika D. Mallory, will headline the annual MLK celebration that will take place at

Madam Walker Legacy Center. Tickets are free but registration is required.

MLK Day Community Food Drive The City of Fishers will expand its annual MLK Day and National Day of Service celebration with a community-wide food drive on Monday, Jan. 16. Learn more about their festivities here.

NCAA Hall Of Champions

Immerse yourself in the Title IX at 50 exhibit, sports simulators, a retro gymnasium, and more.

Dr. Martin Luther King birthday celebration

The Bloomington celebration at Buskirk-Chumley Theater will host the annual MLK birthday celebration with music, dance, speaking and more.

Union District Missionary Baptist Association, Men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Zeta Phi Chapter and Martin University

The event will feature a panel discussion from various speakers titled “The Plight of Black America Today: Where do we go from here,” at Martin University. Breakfast will be provided for all attendees at the free event.

Purdue University

Purdue University is hosting a commemorative event with Morgan State University Choir.