French-Canadian superstar Celine Dion has revealed she has a rare neurological disorder that’s forced her to postpone upcoming tour dates.

In a pair of Instagram videos, one in English and one in her native French, the 54-year-old singer said she’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a disorder which has caused her to suffer spasms.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” Dion detailed in the emotional clip.

Fighting back tears, she continued, “It hurts me to tell you today that this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

Her 2023 spring tour dates have been pushed back to 2024, while eight shows have been cancelled altogether, according to her website.

The Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation describes SPS as a “neurological disease with autoimmune features.” Symptoms include muscle spasms, hyper-stiffness, debilitating pain, and chronic anxiety. “Muscle spasms can be so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones.”

Dion said she’s been dealing with health problems for a “long time.” According to the SPS Research Foundation, it takes an average of seven years to identify SPS in a patient.

“I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you,” Dion said with tears in her eyes. “I miss being on the stage performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”

In the video, the five-time Grammy Award winner credited her medical team and three children for giving her strength as she recuperates. She also thanked fans for their support and well wishes left on her social media pages.

“I love you guys so much, and I really hope I can see you again soon. Thank you.”