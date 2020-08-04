Chip and Joanna Gaines returning for more ‘Fixer Upper’ next year

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)

WACO, Texas — After ending their five-season run in 2018, Chip and Joanna Gaines are coming back to TV.

The Texas couple will bring Fixer Upper back in 2021, reports PEOPLE Magazine. It’s set to air on their Magnolia Network. The new channel was set to launch in October 2020, but it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fixer Upper originally aired on HGTV and ended in April 2018, drawing 17 million weekly viewers during its final run.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of ​Fixer Upper,​ we really believed it was a chapter closed,” Chip and Joanna told PEOPLE. “We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again.”

The couple has taken on several renovation projects since signing off. Still, they said they missed making the show.

And they’ve been busy raising their five children: Drake, 15, Ella, 13, Duke, 12, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 2.

The couple first announced plans for the Magnolia Network in November 2018.