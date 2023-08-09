INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Chris Tucker is hitting the road for his first major tour since 2011 this fall, including a stop in Indianapolis.

Tucker, an award-winning actor and producer, announced his 30-city tour. He will bring his “The Legend” tour at the Murat Theatre in downtown Indianapolis on Dec. 2.

“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs, and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles, Tucker said in a release. “I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live; there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour.”

Tickets go on sale through LiveNation at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

Tucker will kick off his tour in North Charleston on Sep. 8.