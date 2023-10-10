INDIANAPOLIS — CMA award-winning artist and current reigning CMA Song of the Year winner Jordan Davis today announced the extension of his sold-out “DAMN GOOD TIME” Tour which will include a stop in Indianapolis.

Davis will be performing at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on July 31, 2024.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will also perform at the show as opening acts.

Tickets will be available through his fan club, The Parish, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, before general on-sale via his website on Friday, Oct. 13.