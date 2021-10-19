Country star Travis Tritt cancels 4 shows, including Muncie concert, over strict COVID-19 policies

Country star Travis Tritt canceled four upcoming shows, including one in Muncie, after saying he wouldn’t play at venues with strict COVID-19 policies.

The singer announced he wouldn’t perform at any place mandating masks, coronavirus testing or proof of vaccination status.

The canceled shows include an Oct. 23 concert date in Muncie.

“There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting,” Tritt said in a statement.

Here’s the list of canceled shows:

Muncie, Indiana on Oct. 23

Philadelphia, Mississippi on November 6

Peoria, Illinois on Nov 11

Louisville, Kentucky on Nov. 13

In his statement, Tritt apologized to fans and said, “we will try to reschedule unrestricted shows in these areas as soon as we can.” He said he will continue to perform at venues with less stringent restrictions.

Here’s his full statement:

I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated. Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately. Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning. This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes. There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this situation creates for anyone who had purchased tickets to these shows. We will try to reschedule unrestricted shows in these areas as soon as we can.