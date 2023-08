INDIANAPOLIS — One of rock’s young bands, Dirty Honey, announces their biggest North American headline tour to date and is coming to Indianapolis, stopping at The Vogue in November.

The band will make a stop on Nov. 10, and presale tickets are on sale Wednesday. Tickets for the public will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase their tickets on the bands’ website.

Dirty Honey will kick off their tour in San Francisco in October.