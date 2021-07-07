‘Dogs’ episode featuring Butler mascots now available on Netflix

Butler Bulldogs mascot Butler Blue III chews on a bone prior to the start of the game against the Creighton Bluejays at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Netflix has released the second season of its Dogs documentary series, and one of the episodes revolves around two dogs that are well loved among the Indianapolis community.

The first episode of the season, ‘Much Abo About Blue’ focuses on Butler University’s live mascot Blue, and the transition from Blue III (Trip) to the dog that currently proudly represents the Bulldogs, Blue IV.

Butler University celebrated the episode with pictures of Blue III and Blue IV watching their Netflix debut.

It’s live! Our boys have already started watching @NetflixDogs—have you? Check out their episode “Much Ado About Blue” and let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/sjeifkydzI — Butler University (@butleru) July 7, 2021