INDIANAPOLIS — The Police, Jay-Z, Rihanna and Sly & The Family Stone. What do these artists have in common?

Bands from around Indianapolis will be covering these iconic artists, as well as others, during Friday evening’s Tonic Ball in Fountain Square, a fundraiser for Second Helpings.

According to its website, Tonic Ball brings together more than 70 local bands and musicians for a music festival on the Friday before Thanksgiving at music venues throughout the Fountain Square neighborhood.

The sold-out festival starts at 7 p.m. at the HI-FI, Radio Radio, White Rabbit and Square Cat Vinyl, and at 9 p.m. at the Fountain Square Theatre. Each venue will feature artists covering a specific artist including:

Rihanna | HI-FI, located at 1043 Virginia Ave. No. 4.

Sly & the Family Stone | Square Cat Vinyl, located at 1054 Virginia Ave.

Jay-Z | White Rabbit, located at 1116 Prospect St.

The Police | Radio Radio, located at 1119 Prospect St.

The groups at the Fountain Square Theatre, located at 111 Prospect St. will be performing greatest hits, according to the website.

The festival is raising funds for Second Helpings, a Central Indiana nonprofit organization that fights hunger. The website said that each ticket supports the nonprofit’s food rescue, hunger relief and culinary job training programs.

For those who bought tickets, the website said the tickets will be wristbands that provide individuals access to all venues. Individuals are able to pick up tickets in the following ways:

Monday through Thursday at Second Helpings, located at 1121 Southeastern Ave. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday – open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday – open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday at will call at the Fountain Square Plaza, next to the old Wine Market/Pioneer building where Shelby St., Prospect St. and Virginia Ave. meet 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday at the Fountain Square Theatre 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



