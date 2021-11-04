Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says no more real guns on his film or TV sets

Actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Jumanji The Next Level’, in central London in 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pledged to stop using real guns on his film company’s productions in the wake of the deadly “Rust” shooting, according to an interview with Variety.

Johnson was interviewed by Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere for his new Netflix film “Red Notice” in Los Angeles where he made the vow to stop using real firearms on all projects produced by his company, Seven Bucks Productions.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all,” Johnson told Variety.

Johnson said his productions will switch over to rubber guns and will “take care of it in post (production)” where digital effects like muzzle flashes and gunshot wounds can be added.

“We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs,” he added.

Johnson expressed his grief over the deadly shooting on the Alec Baldwin western film “Rust” that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He stated the news left him heartbroken.

Johnson said after the news broke about the accidental shooting he was on the phone with his company to discuss safety changes they would make moving forward.

“I love the movie business,” Johnson said. “There are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken in the movie business and we take very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we’re proud of that. But accidents do happen. And when something like this happens of this magnitude, [that is] this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together.”