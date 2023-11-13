INDIANAPOLIS — Music legends Earth, Wind & Fire, and Chicago announced the return of their renowned co-headlining “Heart & Soul” tour in 2024.

The 30-city tour will include a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Nov. 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at Earth Wind And Fire and Chicago The Band websites.