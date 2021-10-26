Famed tattoo artist Kat Von D making permanent move from California to Indiana

VEVAY, Ind. — Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D will make the move to Indiana.

The 39-year-old is closing her famed Hollywood shop and relocating to Switzerland County’s Vevay. She announced last December that she’d bought the historic Benjamin Schenk Mansion there.

In announcing the purchase, the LA Ink star criticized California’s “terrible policies” and “tyrannical government overreach” during the pandemic. At the time, she said she hoped to retire in Vevay, which is about 100 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

In an Instagram post about the move, Kat Von D said she and her family “feel more at home” in Indiana than LA. She plans to eventually open a tattoo shop in the Hoosier State. She posted a photo of herself with the words “Goodbye, California!” superimposed in red text.

“After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year,” she wrote. “We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there.”

She’ll close her famed shop, High Voltage Tattoo, on Dec. 1. Until then, she encouraged fans to make an appointment in the month of November.

“I also strongly suggest following my talented fellow artists to see where they end up going in their journey!”

She also used the post as an opportunity to thank her fans and all who’ve supported her shop in Hollywood over the years.