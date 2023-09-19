NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Saturday will bring the first Farm Aid event to Indiana in more than 20 years, featuring a number of legendary and iconic musicians while highlighting the work of farmers.

According to previous reports, Saturday’s sold out festival will be at the Ruoff Music Center, located at 12880 E 146th St. in Noblesville. The festival will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds and Margo Price, as well as a number of other musicians and acts.

Farm Aid was first hosted in 1985 to bring greater awareness about the importance of farming and raising money to help family farms. Since it began, more than $70 million has been raised to promote family farms and agriculture.

This year’s event will highlight the work of family farmers to address climate change through “regenerative, organic and sustainable farming practices,” according to previous reports. Indiana previously hosted Farm Aid events in 1990 and in 2001.

What is the schedule for Farm Aid 2023?

On Tuesday, officials with Farm Aid 2023 released the schedule for Saturday’s festival. The festivities begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, with performances beginning on the main stage around 12:30 p.m.

Native Pride Productions

12:35 p.m. on the Main Stage

Wisdom Indian Dancers

12:45 p.m. on the Main Stage

Clayton Anderson

12:50 p.m. on the Main Stage

The Black Opry featuring Lori Rayne, Tylar Bryant and Kyshona

1:10 p.m. on the Main Stage

Particle Kid

1:45 p.m. on the Main Stage

The String Cheese Incident 2:20 p.m. on the Main Stage

Allison Russell

3 p.m. on the Main Stage

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

3:40 p.m. on the Main Stage

Lukas Nelson

4:22 p.m. on the Main Stage

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack 5:04 p.m. on the Main Stage

The Jim Irsay Band featuring Ann Wilson from Heart

5:49 p.m. on the Main Stage

Margo Price

6:24 p.m. on the Main Stage

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds 7:19 p.m. on the Main Stage

John Mellencamp

8:14 p.m. on the Main Stage

Neil Young

9:09 p.m. on the Main Stage

Willie Nelson and Family 10:04 p.m. on the Main Stage

How can I watch or listen to Farm Aid 2023?

As of Tuesday, Farm Aid 2023 is sold out, with tickets not being able to be transferred. However, individuals will still be able to watch and listen to the live broadcast from Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

According to Farm Aid’s website, Farm Aid 2023 will be webcast on their website and on Farm Aid’s YouTube channel starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday with the Farm Aid press event. Individuals will also be able to watch the festival at 7 p.m. on Circle or stream from their application beginning at 11:30 a.m.

For those who want to listen to the sets from Farm Aid 2023, SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to the event through the following channels on SiriusXM radio or the mobile application:

Willie’s Roadhouse – Channel 61;

Dave Matthews Band Radio – Channel 30;

Grateful Dead Channel – Channel 23.

For more information, visit Farm Aid’s website.