INDIANAPOLIS — It could be windy on and off this weekend with potentially severe weather moving in Friday evening (March 31), but that’s okay because there’s plenty of indoor fun to be had throughout Indianapolis.

Saturday may be April 1, but we’re not playing you for an April Fool; you can get into several Indianapolis area museums for free through Bank of America.

If you’re looking for some fun, local, spring break fun, Saturday through Sunday Bank of America cardholders can explore the city by getting free admission to Newfields, The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and Conner Prairie. If you’re looking to travel further, Bank of America’s Museums On Us event spans 123 cities throughout the country featuring 225 museums this weekend only, April 1 and April 2.

There’s always something going on at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and this weekend is no exception. The Indiana Artisan Marketplace sets up shop this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Aghort Building.

Now in its 11th year, the marketplace has become known as the state’s premier art and food experience showcase. Tickets run $10 at the door and it’s free for kids 14 and under. Indiana Artisan Marketplace Director Rosalyn Demaree says you can see fine decorative arts including carvings, leather working, painting, metal smithing and more come to life right before your eyes. Come with an appetite for the food and wine sampling, too.

“We make it very engaging. We make it very customer friendly. It is a good way to get out of the cold,” Demaree says. “It’s not a big building so there’s not a lot of walking. We have seating scattered around, so it’s just a very pleasant way to spend a day. Grab some friends and come.”