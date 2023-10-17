INDIANAPOLIS — A new theater chain, known for its film curation, food offerings and distraction-free viewing experience, is making its way to the Circle City next spring.

Officials announced on Tuesday plans to bring the first Alamo Drafthouse Cinema location to northwest Indianapolis early next year. A news release from Sojos Capital said the venue is expected to be located at the former Georgetown Cinema at 3898 Lafayette Rd. and will feature a 14-screen theater with nearly 1,000 seats.

“Alamo Drafthouse Cinema provides a unique, cool and colorful experience that embraces the community that goes to the heart of our vision,” Fabio de la Cruz, principal of Sojos Capital, said in the release. “Alamo will bring new life and energy to the neighborhood. We are standing by our commitment to revitalize the northwest side neighborhood and are excited to start our first commercial project of many in the area.”

Guests should expect a scratch-made food menu as well as local beer and craft cocktails. The theater chain also has a strict “No Talking/No Texting” policy that makes sure guests are able to watch their films without distraction. Each movie showing at the theater, which will feature digital 4K projection and surround sound, also includes a 30-minute preshow centered around the movie with clips, video essays and more.

Officials said in the release that the theater will also feature a separate, full-service bar, giving guests the chance to gather for various events, including themed trivia nights, competitive karaoke and other watch parties.

“We visit Indianapolis almost every year for Gen Con, the truly epic annual tabletop gaming gathering,” said Tim League, founder of Alamo Drafthouse. “We’ve grown to really love this city over the years and are so excited to get to know and support the local film community in the years ahead!”

For more information, and to sign up for the Alamo Victory free rewards program, click here.