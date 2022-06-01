One influencer and former TLC star is taking the saying of putting her “blood, sweat and tears” into her work literally — at least the “sweat” part.

Stephanie Matto, who first appeared on “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” in 2020, is selling bottles of her mammary sweat (also known as boob sweat) for $300 to $500 a bottle, according to TMZ.

The Connecticut-based 31-year-old chronicles the process in TikTok videos, with one captioned as, “All you need is bottles, sun, cha chas, and sit out like a maple tree for hours!”

Matto told TMZ she started selling her sweat about two weeks ago but hit a bump when a bear came onto her property. She is reportedly considering investing in a sauna for her sweaty side business.

One Australian news outlet says Matto told them she can produce up to 10 bottles of sweat a day depending on several factors like “the heat, movement and how hydrated I am.”

“It’s going to be a hot girl summer, and my boobs are sweating so let’s bottle and sell it while we’re at it,” said Matto.

This isn’t the first time she’s made bank off her body.

Matto says she made more than $200,000 last year by passing gas into jars and selling them online. She says she had to stop after her egg and bean-based diet sent her to the hospital with chest pains.