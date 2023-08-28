INDIANAPOLIS — A local music promoter, along with a creative advocacy agency, recently came together for a new public advocacy campaign which will culminate in the first one-day Black rock festival next year.

According to a news release, Forty5 and GANGGANG announced the start of the “I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll” public advocacy campaign at Friday’s Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton concert at Rock the Ruins at Holliday Park. The campaign will bring out untold stories about the genre’s origin through its national ambassador program, original film content, community programming, educational workshops and live music events.

The campaign will come together with the one-day “I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll Festival,” which is expected to take place next year in downtown Indianapolis. According to the release, the outdoor festival is expected to feature a full lineup of “Black rock legends alongside local and regional acts.”

“This rock festival is historic and has the power to change a narrative forever. The advocacy campaign will offer insight, history, and perspective on the true origins of one of America’s most prized possessions – rock music, birthed by the rhythm and blues of Black people,” Alan Bacon, the co-founder of GANGGANG, said in the release. “We’ve always wanted to do something like this because we believe that telling the truth about rock and roll will bring people together.”

According to the release, Forty5 and GANGGANG will co-present the first three shows of this series at The Vogue, located at 6259 N. College Ave. Tickets for these shows are currently on sale and include:

“At Forty5, we believe music has a unique power to inspire, influence, and bring people in our community together,” Eric Tobias, a partner at Forty5, said in the release. “We are proud to be partnering with GANGGANG on this important series of events and we look forward to bringing a collection of artists to Indy that will help educate, motivate, and entertain all of us!”

More information about the “I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll” initiative can be found on the campaign’s website. Festival tickets are expected to be on sale at the end of 2023.