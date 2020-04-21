Get paid $1,000 to watch all the ‘Harry Potter’ movies while in quarantine

PARIS – JUNE 19: Posters for the ” Harry Potter And the Order Of The Phoenix” film are seen on June 19, 2007 in Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Accio, money!

It’s not a bad way to pass the time—and make a little money on the side—during the coronavirus pandemic.

EDsmart will pay five people $1,000 to watch every movie in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. That includes the eight Harry Potter movies and two Fantastic Beasts spinoff films.

It comes out to about $41.50 an hour for watching movies!

Here’s the list:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

It will take 25 hours and 6 minutes to watch the whole series. The ideal candidate is at least 18 years old and a die-hard Harry Potter fan. Applicants should also be social-media savvy.

Those chosen for the task will watch the movies and rank them.

Winners will receive a Harry Potter marathon survival kit featuring Harry Potter Butterbeer Caramel Corn & Containers, Harry Potter Jelly Gummy Candy Slugs, Bertie Botts Every Flavour Jelly Beans & Chocolate Crispy Frog, a Harry Potter Gryffindor snuggie, a Hogwarts Alumni stainless steel insulated tumbler and a $100 GrubHub gift card.

The “top” finalist will also receive the complete Harry Potter collection on Blu-ray.

You’ll need to apply by May 15, 2020. You can find the application here.