Hallmark Channel offering Christmas movie marathon this weekend to lift your coronavirus quarantine spirits

If the idea of being cooped up in the house because of the coronavirus pandemic has you down, Hallmark Channel hopes to lift your spirits with some Christmas cheer.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Hallmark Channel will offer a special Christmas movie marathon this weekend.

Starting at noon Friday, the cable network will begin airing 27 original holiday movies. The feel-good films will offer a much-needed respite for people as they stay home.

The marathon starts with Candace Cameron Bure’s A Christmas Detour. It ends at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, with Christmas in Rome starring Lacey Chabert.

In addition to the Christmas movies, viewers will find the premiere of In the Key of Love on Saturday at 9 p.m. and a special preview of the network’s “Spring Fling” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries lineups.

You’ll find the complete marathon schedule here.