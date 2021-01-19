Happy birthday! Country music icon Dolly Parton turns 75

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Country music legend Dolly Parton is celebrating her 75th birthday on Tuesday.

Parton was born in Tennessee in 1946. She started performing at a young age, hitting it big in 1973 with the release of the song “Jolene.”

Last week, a Tennessee state lawmaker introduced a bill that would add a statue of Parton to the Capitol grounds in Nashville.

In November, it was revealed that the legendary country singer’s helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University for research.

Parton was awarded the GRAMMY Lifetime achievement award in 2011.

Take a look at her career throughout the years:

20th May 1977: Country music queen Dolly Parton is back in London after performing at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow, at a Scottish Royal Jubilee Television Special in the presence of the Queen, she now commences on a tour of Britain and the continent. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Singer Dolly Parton waves to the crowd gathered across the street from Radio City Music Hall 01 March 1994. Parton was on hand to attend the 36th annual Grammy Awards. (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley go over notes as they rehearse for the Grammys at Staples Center in Los Angeles Monday, Feb. 19, 2001. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Staples Wednesday, Feb. 21. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 18: Dolly Parton attends Stella Parton’s Red Tent Women’s Conference 2014 at the Doubletree Hotel Downtown on April 18, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 27: Country singer, Dolly Parton performs live for fans on February 27, 2014 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage during Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 23: Honorees Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton attend the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton (L) and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)