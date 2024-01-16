PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Town of Plainfield and local venue Hendricks Live! are preparing to host several events in the new year.

On Tuesday, Hendricks Live! announced a series of open house events and preview concerts for the brand-new performing arts center set to begin hosting performances this March, with a grand opening celebration planned for May.

“We are eagerly anticipating the debut of this exceptional venue, poised to become a community treasure,” said Town Council President Robin Brandgard. “Back in 2017, Plainfield embraced a Conceptual Downtown Redevelopment Plan, placing entertainment at the forefront for both residents and visitors. This development signifies a monumental chapter in Plainfield’s cultural journey, one that promises to shape our community’s identity for years to come.”

According to a news release, the events center is looking to add “convenient, high-caliber art and entertainment” to Hendricks County to enhance the area’s quality of life.

“After nearly six years of planning and building, Hendricks Live!’s inaugural season is both a grand finale and a new beginning,” said Dan Bridget, Chair of the Hendricks Live! Board of Directors. “I am pleased to know our community arts partners throughout Hendricks County will have a brand-new, world-class home in the Plainfield Civic Center, and I am confident in Hendricks Live!’s ability to bring exciting programming to west central Indiana.”

Located in “the heart of one of the fastest growing communities in the region,” the venue features a proscenium theater, a multipurpose event space and a visual arts showcase. A 600-capacity seated venue will be found at 200 W. Main Street in historic downtown Plainfield.

“This venue is going to be a source of pride for the community and a great resource for local and regional talent plus national touring shows in a truly unique, intimate setting,” said Chris Petrelli, Executive Director of Hendricks Live!. “We can’t wait for the public to see all of the hard work in action.”

A full schedule of the already-announced events can be found below:

Community Open Houses March 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, and 2pm “Hendricks Live! will host a series of guided tours of its new state-of-the-art, world-class venue for arts and entertainment. Take advantage of the opportunity to go “behind the scenes” as the tours will include an opportunity to stand on the stage itself!”

Pre-Season $10 Teaser Concert featuring My Yellow Rickshaw March 9, 2024 at 8pm “Known as Indy’s “Self-Proclaimed #1 Pop, Rock, Bluegrass, R&B Cover Band!” – this rotating group of friends, neighbors, and musicians have been entertaining folks around Indianapolis with humor, variety, and seamless covers since 2009.”

Pre-Season $10 Teaser Concert featuring Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra March 17, 2024 at 3pm “Founded in 1984 and celebrating their 40th Anniversary, the mission of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra is to advance and promote music composed for the small orchestra through professional concert performances and education programs.”

Five for Fighting with String Quartet April 5, 2024 at 8pm “As part of the Spring 2024 season presented by Hendricks County Bank and Trust and supported by Hendricks Regional Health, Five for Fighting with String Quartet will open the brand-new Hendricks Live! Presents Series. The show will feature John Ondrasik — the songwriter and performer known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting. To date, Five For Fighting, has released six studio LPs, including the platinum certified America Town and The Battle for Everything; and the top-10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums.”



Presale tickets for the events listed above, which are available for donors, are set to go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and will be available by clicking here.

Regular ticket sales are set to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 and will be available by clicking here. For questions visit this support link or email customerservice@hendrickslive.org. You can also follow the venue on social media at @HendricksLiveInc.