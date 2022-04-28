Concert tickets for just $25?
Sign us up!
Live Nation will bring back Concert Week from Wednesday, May 4, through Tuesday, May 10, offering $25 all-in tickets for a variety of shows. The price already includes taxes and fees.
According to Live Nation, the deal is good for more than 3,700 concerts across North America. Eligible Indiana venues include Ruoff Music Center, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Old National Centre, Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium, among others.
Here are some of the artists who are part of Concert Week:
- Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe
- Backstreet Boys
- Dierks Bentley
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Rod Stewart
- OneRepublic
- New Kids on The Block
- The Chicks
- Wiz Khalifa & Logic
- Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
- Josh Groban
- Jackson Browne
- Pitbull
- Zac Brown Band
The sale starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
Presale offers are available to Citi cardmembers (Tuesday, May 3, at 8 a.m.) and Rakuten members (Tuesday, May 3, at 12 p.m.).
Learn more at Live Nation’s website.