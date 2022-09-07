INDIANAPOLIS — Ready for fall? How about a good scare? If so, some of Indianapolis’ haunted houses open THIS WEEKEND!
In Indianapolis, there’s a good scare for everyone. Check out the opening dates for this year’s spooky season!
- Necropolis Underground – Saturday, September 17
- Haunted Angelus House – Saturday, September 24
- Hannah Haunted Acres – Friday, September 16
- Indiana Fear Farm – Friday, September 23
- Hall’s Haunted Halls – Saturday, October 1
- Indy ScreamPark – Friday, September 7
- The Barn of Terror – Saturday, October 1
- Nightmare on Edgewood Haunted House – Friday, September 23
- Superior Haunted Trails – Friday, September 23
Did we miss one? If so, email hrobinson@fox59.com with the name and opening date.