INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is less than two weeks away, and Thanksgiving may be a month away, but it’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit and be thankful.

“Hallmark Channel” and “Hallmark Movies & Mysteries” have revealed their brand new 40 movie schedule for the year.

Hallmark Channel will debut 31 new “Countdown to Christmas” originals, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will show nine new movies in their “Miracles of Christmas” lineup, according to their website.

New movies will air every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting on Oct. 20 on Hallmark, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be shown on Thursday nights starting on Oct 26.

Here is the 2023 lineup for Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Channel

Checkin’ It TwiceOct. 20
Where Are You, Christmas?Oct. 21
Under the Christmas SkyOct. 22
Christmas by DesignOct. 27
Mystic ChristmasOct. 28
Joyeux NoelOct. 29
Flipping for ChristmasNov. 3
Never Been Chris’dNov. 4
The Santa SummitNov. 5
Everything ChristmasNov. 10
Christmas IslandNov. 11
A Heidelberg Holiday Nov. 12
Navigating ChristmasNov. 17
A Merry Scottish ChristmasNov. 18
Holiday HotlineNov. 19
Catch Me If You ClausNov. 23
Letters to SantaNov. 24
Holiday RoadNov. 24
Christmas in Notting HillNov. 25
Haul Out the Holly: Lit UpNov. 25
Our Christmas Mural Nov. 26
A Biltmore ChristmasNov. 26
My Norwegian HolidayDec. 1
A Not So Royal Christmas Dec. 2
Christmas with a KissDec. 3
Magic in MistletoeDec. 8
Christmas on Cherry LaneDec. 9
Round and RoundDec. 10
The Secret Gift of ChristmasDec. 15
Sealed with a ListDec. 16
Friends & Family ChristmasDec. 17

Here is the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries “Miracles of Christmas” lineup:

Mr. Christmas Comes to TownOct. 26
My Christmas GuideNov. 2
Mystery on Mistletoe LaneNov. 9
A World Record ChristmasNov. 16
A Season for FamilyNov. 22
Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas Nov. 30
To All a Good NightDec. 7
Heaven Down HereDec. 14
Miracle in Bethlehem, PADec. 21