INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is less than two weeks away, and Thanksgiving may be a month away, but it’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit and be thankful.
“Hallmark Channel” and “Hallmark Movies & Mysteries” have revealed their brand new 40 movie schedule for the year.
Hallmark Channel will debut 31 new “Countdown to Christmas” originals, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will show nine new movies in their “Miracles of Christmas” lineup, according to their website.
New movies will air every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting on Oct. 20 on Hallmark, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be shown on Thursday nights starting on Oct 26.
Here is the 2023 lineup for Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Channel
|Checkin’ It Twice
|Oct. 20
|Where Are You, Christmas?
|Oct. 21
|Under the Christmas Sky
|Oct. 22
|Christmas by Design
|Oct. 27
|Mystic Christmas
|Oct. 28
|Joyeux Noel
|Oct. 29
|Flipping for Christmas
|Nov. 3
|Never Been Chris’d
|Nov. 4
|The Santa Summit
|Nov. 5
|Everything Christmas
|Nov. 10
|Christmas Island
|Nov. 11
|A Heidelberg Holiday
|Nov. 12
|Navigating Christmas
|Nov. 17
|A Merry Scottish Christmas
|Nov. 18
|Holiday Hotline
|Nov. 19
|Catch Me If You Claus
|Nov. 23
|Letters to Santa
|Nov. 24
|Holiday Road
|Nov. 24
|Christmas in Notting Hill
|Nov. 25
|Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up
|Nov. 25
|Our Christmas Mural
|Nov. 26
|A Biltmore Christmas
|Nov. 26
|My Norwegian Holiday
|Dec. 1
|A Not So Royal Christmas
|Dec. 2
|Christmas with a Kiss
|Dec. 3
|Magic in Mistletoe
|Dec. 8
|Christmas on Cherry Lane
|Dec. 9
|Round and Round
|Dec. 10
|The Secret Gift of Christmas
|Dec. 15
|Sealed with a List
|Dec. 16
|Friends & Family Christmas
|Dec. 17
Here is the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries “Miracles of Christmas” lineup:
|Mr. Christmas Comes to Town
|Oct. 26
|My Christmas Guide
|Nov. 2
|Mystery on Mistletoe Lane
|Nov. 9
|A World Record Christmas
|Nov. 16
|A Season for Family
|Nov. 22
|Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas
|Nov. 30
|To All a Good Night
|Dec. 7
|Heaven Down Here
|Dec. 14
|Miracle in Bethlehem, PA
|Dec. 21