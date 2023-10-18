INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is less than two weeks away, and Thanksgiving may be a month away, but it’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit and be thankful.

“Hallmark Channel” and “Hallmark Movies & Mysteries” have revealed their brand new 40 movie schedule for the year.

Hallmark Channel will debut 31 new “Countdown to Christmas” originals, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will show nine new movies in their “Miracles of Christmas” lineup, according to their website.

New movies will air every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting on Oct. 20 on Hallmark, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be shown on Thursday nights starting on Oct 26.

Here is the 2023 lineup for Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Channel

Checkin’ It Twice Oct. 20 Where Are You, Christmas? Oct. 21 Under the Christmas Sky Oct. 22 Christmas by Design Oct. 27 Mystic Christmas Oct. 28 Joyeux Noel Oct. 29 Flipping for Christmas Nov. 3 Never Been Chris’d Nov. 4 The Santa Summit Nov. 5 Everything Christmas Nov. 10 Christmas Island Nov. 11 A Heidelberg Holiday Nov. 12 Navigating Christmas Nov. 17 A Merry Scottish Christmas Nov. 18 Holiday Hotline Nov. 19 Catch Me If You Claus Nov. 23 Letters to Santa Nov. 24 Holiday Road Nov. 24 Christmas in Notting Hill Nov. 25 Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up Nov. 25 Our Christmas Mural Nov. 26 A Biltmore Christmas Nov. 26 My Norwegian Holiday Dec. 1 A Not So Royal Christmas Dec. 2 Christmas with a Kiss Dec. 3 Magic in Mistletoe Dec. 8 Christmas on Cherry Lane Dec. 9 Round and Round Dec. 10 The Secret Gift of Christmas Dec. 15 Sealed with a List Dec. 16 Friends & Family Christmas Dec. 17

Here is the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries “Miracles of Christmas” lineup:

Mr. Christmas Comes to Town Oct. 26 My Christmas Guide Nov. 2 Mystery on Mistletoe Lane Nov. 9 A World Record Christmas Nov. 16 A Season for Family Nov. 22 Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas Nov. 30 To All a Good Night Dec. 7 Heaven Down Here Dec. 14 Miracle in Bethlehem, PA Dec. 21