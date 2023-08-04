INDIANAPOLIS — Each and every year, hundreds of musicians and artists of many different genres stop in Central Indiana to perform for their Midwest fans.

Through this article, FOX59/CBS4 has attempted to gather the highlights, the best concerts happening in the Indianapolis area of all genres, including jam bands, indie rock musicians, country music artists, hip hop performers and pop stars.

Bookmark this page, or keep this page as part of your open tabs, because this story will be updated frequently as new shows are announced in the area. This list consists of just some of the concerts and shows going on in the Indianapolis area.

August

August 4

Buckcherry with Moon Fever and Outlaws & Moonshine

8 p.m. at The Vogue Theatre, located at 6259 N College Ave.

Tickets start at $25 and can be found here.

Walker Hayes with Ingrid Andress and BRELAND

6:30 p.m. at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, located at 801 W. Washington St.

Tickets start at $35 and can be found here.

Mt. Joy

7 p.m. at Rock the Ruins at Holliday Park, located at 6363 Spring Mill Rd.

Tickets for this show are sold out.

Mike and the Moonpies with Joshua Ray Walker

7 p.m. at the Hi-Fi Annex, located behind the Hi-Fi at 1014 Prospect St.

Tickets start at $22 and can be found here.

Kidz Bop Never Stop Live Tour

7 p.m. at the Ruoff Music Center, located at 12880 E 146th St. in Noblesville

Tickets start at $25 and can be found here.

Jerry Garcia’s Birthday Bash 2023 Night No. 1 w/ Hyryder

8 p.m. at the Mousetrap, located at 5565 North Keystone Ave.

Tickets start at $20 and can be found here.

Styx 7:30 p.m. on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair

For more information, visit the Indiana State Fair’s website.

August 5

Matchbox Twenty – Slow Dream Tour with Matt Nathanson

7:30 p.m. at the Ruoff Music Center, located at 12880 E 146th St. in Noblesville

Tickets start at $45 and can be found here.

Rick Springfield I Want My 80’s Tour with The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone 7:30 p.m. at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, located at 801 W. Washington St.

Tickets start at $35 and can be found here.

Jerry Garcia’s Birthday Bash 2023 Night No. 2 w/ Hyryder, StarCat and US Blues Band

6 p.m. at the Mousetrap, located at 5565 North Keystone Ave.

Tickets start at $30 and can be found here.

Jacky Boy with Mana and Wind

8 p.m. at the Hi-Fi, located at 1043 Virginia Ave. No. 4

Tickets start at $10 and can be found here.

Quiet Riot

7:30 p.m. on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair

For more information, visit the Indiana State Fair’s website.

August 6

Zac Brown Band – From The Fire Tour with King Calaway 7 p.m. at the Ruoff Music Center, located at 12880 E 146th St. in Noblesville.

Tickets start at $40.50 and can be found here.

TobyMac

7:30 p.m. on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair

For more information, visit the Indiana State Fair’s website.

August 7

Dark Star Orchestra

6 p.m. at the Hi-Fi Annex, located behind the Hi-Fi at 1014 Prospect St.

Tickets start at $32.50 and can be found here.

August 8

Mudvayne: The Psychotherapy Sessions with Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies

5:30 p.m. at the Ruoff Music Center, located at 12880 E 146th St. in Noblesville.

Tickets start at $35 and can be found here.

Rufus Du Sol Summer ’23 Tour with Monolink

7 p.m. at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, located at 801 W. Washington St.

Tickets start at $159.50 and can be found here.

Claire Rosinkranz

8 p.m. at the Old National Centre, located at 502 N New Jersey Rd.

Tickets start at $20 and can be found here.

August 9

Daughtry: Bare Bones Tour

7:30 p.m. at The Palladium Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1 Carter Green in Carmel.

Tickets start at $45 and can be found here.

Pelican with Upper Wilds and Idiot

8 p.m. at the Hi-Fi, located at 1043 Virginia Ave. No. 4

Tickets start at $18 and can be found here.

Three Dog Night

7:30 p.m. on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair

For more information, visit the Indiana State Fair’s website.

August 10

Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild LIfe and Emo Night Brooklyn

7 p.m. at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, located at 801 W. Washington St.

Tickets start at $29.50 and can be found here.

Cupcakke

8 p.m. at the Old National Centre, located at 502 N New Jersey Rd.

Tickets start at $27.50 and can be found here.

By Indy, For Indy 2023 w/ midwxst, Arboretum, Henryd, Norriethegoat, OCC TAEE and Taylor Hall

6 p.m. at the Hi-Fi Annex, located behind the Hi-Fi at 1014 Prospect St.

Tickets start at $22.50 and can be found here.

Arcy Drive with Six Foot Blonde and Connor McLaren

8 p.m. at the Hi-Fi, located at 1043 Virginia Ave. No. 4

Tickets start at $16 and can be found here.

Rob Base

7:30 p.m. on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair

For more information, visit the Indiana State Fair’s website.

August 11

Eric Church: The Outsiders Revival Tour with Cody Jinks 7:30 p.m. at the Ruoff Music Center, located at 12880 E 146th St. in Noblesville

Tickets start at $81 and can be found here.

American Football with Aitis Band

7 p.m. at the Hi-Fi Annex, located behind the Hi-Fi at 1014 Prospect St.

Tickets start at $29.50 and can be found here.

Niko Moon with Brooke Lee and Christine Kindred

8 p.m. at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, located at 6 Municipal Dr. in Fishers

Tickets start at $20 and can be found here.

Motherfolk with Feverdream

9 p.m. at the Hi-Fi, located at 1043 Virginia Ave. No. 4

Tickets start at $15 and can be found here.

Gin Blossoms 7:30 p.m. on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair

For more information, visit the Indiana State Fair’s website.

August 12

Godsmack and Staind with Mix Master Mike

6:30 p.m. at the Ruoff Music Center, located at 12880 E 146th St. in Noblesville

Tickets start at $25.50 and can be found here.

Los Tigres Del Norte – Contigo Siempre

6 p.m. at the Gainbridge Field House, located at 125 S Pennsylvania St.

Tickets start at $49 and can be found here.

Chris Knight with Ben Danaher

9 p.m. at the Hi-Fi, located at 1043 Virginia Ave. No. 4

Tickets start at $30 and can be found here.

Yacht Rock Revue – Reverse Sunset Tour

8 p.m. at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, located at 801 W. Washington St.

Tickets start at $35 and can be found here.

Hop Your Face 2023 with Hyryder, Pushing Daisy’s, Rusty Redenbacher, Sarah Grain and the Billions of Stars, The Get Well Susans, Act Casual, Old Coyote, Forgotten Tribe and Zen Ballista

12 p.m. at the Fountain Square Brewing Company, located at 1301 Barth Ave.

Tickets start at $27.50 and can be found here.

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night

7:30 p.m. on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair

For more information, visit the Indiana State Fair’s website.

August 13

Jodeci & SWV with Dru Hill

7:30 p.m. at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, located at 801 W. Washington St.

Tickets start at $45 and can be found here.

The Acacia Strain with Escuela Grind, Mugshot and No Cure

6 p.m. at the Hoosier Dome, located at 1627 Prospect St.

Tickets start at $23 and can be found here.

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers with Eric Bolander

8 p.m. at the Hi-Fi, located at 1043 Virginia Ave. No. 4

Tickets start at $18 and can be found here.

Skillet

7:30 p.m. on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair

For more information, visit the Indiana State Fair’s website.

August 14

Sylvan Esso – No Rules (Tour) with Indigo De Souza

7:30 p.m. at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, located at 801 W. Washington St.

Tickets start at $39.50 and can be found here.

August 15

Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth

7 p.m. at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, located at 801 W. Washington St.

Tickets start at $29.50 and can be found here.

Ben Harper

7:30 p.m. at The Palladium Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1 Carter Green in Carmel.

Tickets start at $45 and can be found here.

August 16

Edwin McCain

8 p.m. at The Vogue Theatre, located at 6259 N College Ave.

Tickets start at $32.50 and can be found here.

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel and Cordovas

8 p.m. at the Hi-Fi, located at 1043 Virginia Ave. No. 4

Tickets start at $20 and can be found here.

Happy Together Tour 2023 (The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills)

7:30 p.m. on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair

For more information, visit the Indiana State Fair’s website.

This story will be updated regularly. If there are any updates or additions that you believe should be made to the calendar, email dgay@fox59.com or call 317-677-1563