August

August 4

Buckcherry with Moon Fever and Outlaws & Moonshine

Walker Hayes with Ingrid Andress and BRELAND

Mt. Joy

Mike and the Moonpies with Joshua Ray Walker

Kidz Bop Never Stop Live Tour

Jerry Garcia’s Birthday Bash 2023 Night No. 1 w/ Hyryder

Styx

August 5

Matchbox Twenty – Slow Dream Tour with Matt Nathanson

Rick Springfield I Want My 80’s Tour with The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone

Jerry Garcia’s Birthday Bash 2023 Night No. 2 w/ Hyryder, StarCat and US Blues Band

Jacky Boy with Mana and Wind

Quiet Riot

August 6

Zac Brown Band – From The Fire Tour with King Calaway

TobyMac

August 7

Dark Star Orchestra

August 8

Mudvayne: The Psychotherapy Sessions with Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies

Rufus Du Sol Summer ’23 Tour with Monolink

Claire Rosinkranz

August 9

Daughtry: Bare Bones Tour

Pelican with Upper Wilds and Idiot

Three Dog Night

August 10

Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild LIfe and Emo Night Brooklyn

Cupcakke

By Indy, For Indy 2023 w/ midwxst, Arboretum, Henryd, Norriethegoat, OCC TAEE and Taylor Hall

Arcy Drive with Six Foot Blonde and Connor McLaren

Rob Base

August 11

Eric Church: The Outsiders Revival Tour with Cody Jinks

American Football with Aitis Band

Niko Moon with Brooke Lee and Christine Kindred

Motherfolk with Feverdream

Gin Blossoms

August 12

Godsmack and Staind with Mix Master Mike

Los Tigres Del Norte – Contigo Siempre

Chris Knight with Ben Danaher

Yacht Rock Revue – Reverse Sunset Tour

Hop Your Face 2023 with Hyryder, Pushing Daisy’s, Rusty Redenbacher, Sarah Grain and the Billions of Stars, The Get Well Susans, Act Casual, Old Coyote, Forgotten Tribe and Zen Ballista

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night

August 13

Jodeci & SWV with Dru Hill

The Acacia Strain with Escuela Grind, Mugshot and No Cure

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers with Eric Bolander

Skillet

August 14

Sylvan Esso – No Rules (Tour) with Indigo De Souza

August 15

Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth

Ben Harper

August 16

Edwin McCain

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel and Cordovas

Happy Together Tour 2023 (The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills)

