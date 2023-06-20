INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced they will perform The Music of Pink Floyd in downtown Indianapolis at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

The event will take place on Friday, September 8.

The show features The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety plus Pink Floyd’s greatest hits, including music from The Wall, selections from A Momentary Lapse of Reason and Wish You Were Here, plus a sing-along with the audience.

Fans can gain early access to tickets through the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra pre-sale beginning June 21 at 10 a.m. through June 22 at 10 p.m. and can visit the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on social media for more information.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at live nation website.