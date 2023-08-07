INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award-nominated Janelle Monáe is coming to Indianapolis as part of their upcoming tour.

According to a news release, Monáe will perform on Sept. 10 at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre, located at 502 N New Jersey St. in Indianapolis. Monáe is promoting their 2023 album “The Age of Pleasure,” which came out in June.

Monáe, who is also an acclaimed actor who has appeared in films like “Moonlight,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Hidden Figures,” has consistently released critically acclaimed albums since 2007. Monae’s 2018 album “Dirty Computer” topped many album of the year lists and was nominated for an Album of the Year Grammy Award.

Presales for this show begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the release. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. On this tour, Monáe is also performing in Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Houston and at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

For more information on tickets for the Indianapolis date, visit Monae’s website.