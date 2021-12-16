Jeff Garlin no longer on ‘The Goldbergs’ amid allegations of on-set misconduct

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Jeff Garlin speaks at SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on November 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Don’t expect to see Murray back on The Goldbergs.

The long-running ABC sitcom is losing series regular Jeff Garlin, a key member of the show. Garlin played Murray Goldberg, the cranky patriarch of the ‘80s family.

According to Deadline, Garlin reached a mutual agreement with Sony Pictures Television regarding his departure. The outlet reported that he had one day of shooting left for the show’s ninth season.

Garlin had been the subject of an HR investigation into inappropriate behavior on the set. One employee reportedly described Garlin as “extremely verbally and emotionally abusive.”

Garlin, also an actor and executive producer on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, dismissed the allegations in an interview with Vanity Fair, calling them “silly” and saying his “abusive behavior” was part of his comedic schtick. He also denied he’d been fired from the show.

He had been in several meetings with HR, although it didn’t appear that changed his on-set behavior, leading him to part ways with the show.

The Goldbergs premiered in 2013 and has been one of ABC’s top shows. It hasn’t been renewed for a tenth season. , and the show’s fate remains up in the air with Garlin no longer in the mix.

George Segal, who played Pops on the series, died earlier this year, casting further doubt on the show’s future.