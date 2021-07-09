Jimmy Buffett ushers in summer concert season at Ruoff Music Center

Jimmy Buffett attends the LA Premiere of “The Beach Bum” at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The return of live music is being celebrated at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday!

Jimmy Buffett will perform at what will arguably be the biggest concert in the Indy area since the pandemic put a major pause on live music.

Fans will be welcomed back to Ruoff when gates open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen is set to appear at a ribbon cutting ceremony shortly before the gates open.

A limited number of tickets are still available as of Friday morning.

Buffett is the first of many big names coming to Ruoff this summer.

Brad Paisley, Phish, Maroon 5, and Alanis Morrissette all have scheduled dates. Tickets are available for these concerts and more on Live Nation.