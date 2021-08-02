John Legend to perform Oct. 20 at the Carmel Palladium

John Legend performs onstage at The Art Of Elysium’s 11th Annual Celebration with John Legend at Barker Hangar on January 6, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

CARMEL, Ind. — The Center for the Performing Arts announced EGOT-winning R&B singer-songwriter John Legend will be performing this October for the first time at the Palladium.

Legend’s Bigger Love Tour, previously delayed by the pandemic, will hit the Palladium at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. The tour supports Legend’s 2020 album Bigger Love, which claimed Best R&B Album honors at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Tickets starting at $96 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Palladium Box Office, online at TheCenterPresents.org and by phone at (317) 843-3800.

The event is part of the Center’s 2021-22 Center Presents Season sponsored by Allied Solutions. Tickets for the entire 2021-22 season are available through the purchase of a series subscription package.